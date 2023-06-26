St. Louis County to address problem properties with federal pandemic relief funds

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- News 4 is tracking a series of north St. Louis County problem properties that are now the target of serial dumpers.

The St. Louis County Problem Properties Unit monitors hundreds of eyesores in unincorporated parts of the county. The county is doling out $11 million in federal pandemic relief money to help address vacant properties. The money has to be spent by 2026.

They are looking for input from nonprofits and developers before deciding to redevelop vacant or problem properties. There will be a virtual information meeting on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.