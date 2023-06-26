St. Louis County to address problem properties with federal pandemic relief funds

News 4 is tracking a series of north St. Louis County problem properties that are now the target of serial dumpers.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The St. Louis County Problem Properties Unit monitors hundreds of eyesores in unincorporated parts of the county. The county is doling out $11 million in federal pandemic relief money to help address vacant properties. The money has to be spent by 2026.

They are looking for input from nonprofits and developers before deciding to redevelop vacant or problem properties. There will be a virtual information meeting on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

