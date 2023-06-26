St. Louis City’s Preservation Board considering additions to Forest Park
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City’s Preservation Board is considering several additions to Forest Park.
One proposal would add a cascade, an observation deck and more at Jefferson Lake.
That’s the lake south of Steinberg.
The board will decide whether to recommend the proposal. It still has a few steps before it becomes a reality.
