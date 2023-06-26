St. Charles County Council to decide whether to upgrade traffic lights

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Charles County Council will decide whether to use more than $500,000 to upgrade traffic lights in the county.

Those upgrades would look to help traffic by improving signal timing. St. Charles County has also been upgrading lights to automatically turn green when an emergency vehicle is approaching.

Dozens of intersections in St. Charles, St. Peters, and O’Fallon could see upgrades if the proposal is approved.

