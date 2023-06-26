Northwoods woman with dementia missing since Monday morning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A Northwoods woman with dementia went missing from her home Monday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an alert for Dialietta Renee Bishop, 68. She left a home in the 7100 block of Willow Wood Drive around 7 a.m. and has not returned.

Bishop is 5 feet 1 inch tall, 160 pounds and was wearing a shoulder-length red wig, a black hat and Nike shoes. Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Northwoods Police Department at 314-856-6000.

