New Boeing 777-9 airplane uses parts made in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new Boeing airplane aims to connect any two airports in the world with better fuel efficiency, aerodynamics and range.

When it hits the market, Boeing says its new 777-9 airplane will be the world’s longest twin-engine commercial plane, with a length of 251 feet and 9 inches and a capacity of 425 passengers. One of the project’s four test planes made a stop in St. Louis Monday morning on its way back from an airshow in Paris, France.

The plane boasts innovations and parts created right here in St. Louis. That includes foldable wingtips that will allow the plane to fit into all of the same places that a normal Boeing 737 airplane would.

“All of your flaps, the folding wingtip, the elevator and the rudder that’s on the back of the airplane are all made here in St. Louis,” Project Manager Lauren Barnes said. “It’s great, leading-edge composite technology and a great infusion of future work here in St. Louis.”

News 4 got to tour the inside of the plane Monday morning, which will be able to seat 10 passengers in each row. The plane is not yet finished, and Boeing is currently using barrels filled with water to simulate the weight of passengers in the main cabin.

“We test the airplane to make sure it will perform per the regulations and per our customer expectations,” Chief Pilot Ted Grady said.

Grady has been a pilot for three decades and has been piloting the 777-9 since test flights began in early 2020. He says they are always making sure the plane runs smoothly, and they report and fix any issues encountered during the process.

The new plane has been in some stage of development for almost a decade, and Boeing says it hopes to soon begin the certification process with the Federal Aviation Administration. Boeing says around 400 of the new planes have already been ordered, and they hope to begin delivery of the planes in 2025.

Last September, Boeing agreed to pay $200 million to settle claims that it misled inventors about the safety of another plane, the 737 Max, which was involved in two high-profile crashes.

