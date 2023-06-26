NAACP hosts youth luncheon in St. Louis County

Some of the area’s brightest students were awarded for their hard work in and outside the classroom on Sunday at a luncheon hosted by the NAACP.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some of the area’s brightest students were awarded for their hard work in and outside the classroom on Sunday at a luncheon hosted by the NAACP.

Among the honors were college scholarships and community service impact awards.

News 4′s Melanie Johnson was a proud emcee for the event this year.

It’s an annual event by St. Louis County’s NAACP chapter to shine a light on our young people making a positive impact.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manager charged with child endangerment after baggie of methamphetamine found on floor of daycare
‘We’re shocked by this’ Manager charged with child endangerment after baggie of methamphetamine found on floor of daycare
Cooler Weather To Start The Work Week
Cooler Weather To Start The Work Week
Police say they are searching for five suspects in connection with a shooting that left a teen...
WANTED: Five suspects sought in shooting that left teen dead, 11 injured in downtown St. Louis
Police say three shooting victims, two men and one woman, were all declared dead at the scene.
Person in custody after shooting kills 3 in Kansas City, Missouri
St. Louis County Endangered Person Advisory
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 20-year-old St. Louis County man

Latest News

Historic Main Street in St. Charles closed due to water main break
Historic Main Street in St. Charles closed due to water main break
‘It’s got to get better’ Police continue to investigate shooting that left nearly a dozen teens...
‘It’s got to get better’ Police continue to investigate shooting that left nearly a dozen teens shot
NAACP hosts youth luncheon in St. Louis County
NAACP hosts youth luncheon in St. Louis County
Amid weekend heat, joggers get out early in Forest Park
Amid weekend heat, joggers get out early in Forest Park