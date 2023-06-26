NAACP hosts youth luncheon in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some of the area’s brightest students were awarded for their hard work in and outside the classroom on Sunday at a luncheon hosted by the NAACP.

Among the honors were college scholarships and community service impact awards.

News 4′s Melanie Johnson was a proud emcee for the event this year.

It’s an annual event by St. Louis County’s NAACP chapter to shine a light on our young people making a positive impact.

