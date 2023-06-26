MSD hosts public meeting on rate hikes at Bridgeton City Hall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Time and time again, when the rain comes hard, many people in the St. Louis region end up with flooded basements filled with rain water or sewer water.

The Metropolitan Sewer District’s system does need improving. But to do that, they say you need to approve rate increases.

MSD needs nearly $2 billion dollars to complete the job, and for now, they’re asking voters to approve $750 million in bonds.

You can get more informed Monday by attending the third of six public meetings hosted by MSD.

Monday’s meeting is at 7 p.m. at Bridgeton City Hall.

Even if voters don’t approve, MSD said it’ll still bump rates to fix what’s needed.

