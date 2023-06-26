Missouri announces 2023-24 men’s basketball opponents

Tigers opponent slate set
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates shouts instructions to his team during the second half of an...
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates shouts instructions to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 83-74. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Jun. 26, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Southeastern Conference announced whom the Tigers will face on the hardwood in 2023-2024 conference play.

With nine at home and on the road, the Tigers will see Arkansas, Florida, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M in both settings.

They are also slated to host Auburn, Mississippi State, Georgia and Tennessee, and will travel to Alabama, Kentucky, LSU and Vanderbilt.

SEC play begins Jan. 6, 2024, and will run through March 9 with times and television assignments to be released at a later date.

The 2022-23 campaign was the most successful season since joining the SEC in 2012 and with head coach Dennis Gates at the helm of the Tigers. Placing fourth in the regular season and advancing to the SEC Semifinals for the first time in program history, they topped off their NCAA Tournament bid with their first NCAA tournament victory in 13 seasons and most victories in 11 seasons at 25.

To purchase season tickets for the upcoming men’s basketball season follow here.

