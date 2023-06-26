Man accused of swinging pole at officer, spitting in his face

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is facing charges, accused of swinging a pole at a police officer and spitting in his face.

Terrance Williams, 49, is charged with third-degree assault - special victim and unlawful use of a weapon - exhibiting.

Police say they were called to a home on Hoyt Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors on June 17 because Williams and his son were physically fighting and arguing. A Bellefontaine Neighbors officer tried to break up the fight and used his Taser on Williams twice, but Williams did not stop. Authorities say Willaims then fled to the side of the house and yelled a taunt, while the officer pursued him. Williams then allegedly came back with a five-foot-long metal pole and started swinging it.

The officer then pulled out his gun and demanded Willaims drop the pole. Williams kept swinging it but then dropped it. Police say the officer tried to handcuff Williams but he resisted, and from inside the house yelled, “I’m gonna get a pistol!” Another officer arrived as backup and both officers then went inside the home and tried to arrest Williams before a struggle ensued.

Police say Williams told them “I’m not gonna let you handcuff me.” Eventually, both officers got Williams into handcuffs. Williams allegedly made statements about how he kills cops and plans on shooting every cop on the scene in the head. As one officer searched Williams for weapons, Williams allegedly spat in the face of the other officer.

Williams is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

