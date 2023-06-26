‘It’s got to get better’ Police continue to investigate shooting that left nearly a dozen teens shot

The doors at 1409 Washington were locked on Sunday, and there was little evidence of a shooting that killed one teen and injured nearly a dozen more.
By Jon Kipper
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The doors at 1409 Washington were locked on Sunday, and there was little evidence that a shooting that killed one teen and injured nearly a dozen more happened there just a week ago.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police released a photo on Friday of what appears to be a group of juveniles proudly showing off firearms.

Police are asking the public if they know anybody in the photo to contact their homicide division or CrimeStoppers, where you can report anonymously.

A spokesperson for Crimestoppers told News 4 that multiple calls have come into the tip hotline on the case, and there is a pending $5,000 reward.

City resident Ulysses Dawkins was shown the photo of the kids with guns on Sunday by News 4. He blames Republicans in Jefferson City for not allowing gun control laws in the city.

And also the parents.

“Probably want to tell their mother or father something,” said Dawkins.

“There’s also babies having babies. If you don’t know anything, what do you know to teach your kids?”

While the scene is cleaned up now, last weekend, we found broken glass, holes in the wall and a bloody handprint.

Police said the victims in the shootings range from 15 to 19 years old. A 17-year-old was shot dead, and another 17-year-old girl was trampled trying to get out of the chaos.

“It’s gotta get better. I’m an optimist,” said Dawkins.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is still considering a gun control bill, and Mayor Tishaura Jones opened up the Marquette and Wohl Rec Centers late on the weekends to give the city’s youth something better to do.

An effort those at the Marquette Rec Center believe will help.

“As far as community policing, it keeps them from needing to be everywhere at one time,” said Mina Davis, who was at Marquette on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manager charged with child endangerment after baggie of methamphetamine found on floor of daycare
‘We’re shocked by this’ Manager charged with child endangerment after baggie of methamphetamine found on floor of daycare
Cooler Weather To Start The Work Week
Cooler Weather To Start The Work Week
Police say they are searching for five suspects in connection with a shooting that left a teen...
WANTED: Five suspects sought in shooting that left teen dead, 11 injured in downtown St. Louis
Police say three shooting victims, two men and one woman, were all declared dead at the scene.
Person in custody after shooting kills 3 in Kansas City, Missouri
St. Louis County Endangered Person Advisory
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 20-year-old St. Louis County man

Latest News

NAACP hosts youth luncheon in St. Louis County
NAACP hosts youth luncheon in St. Louis County
Historic Main Street in St. Charles closed due to water main break
Historic Main Street in St. Charles closed due to water main break
Amid weekend heat, joggers get out early in Forest Park
Amid weekend heat, joggers get out early in Forest Park
Woman shot, injured in downtown St. Louis
Woman shot, injured in downtown St. Louis