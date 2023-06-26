Home explodes in Granite City, Fire Marshal investigating

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Authorities are investigating after a home exploded in Granite City Monday morning.

The Granite City Fire Department responded to a leveled home around 2:45 a.m. on Dale Avenue. Neighbors are trying to make contact with the homeowner. They tell News 4 the owner works late nights and their car was not in the driveway or garage when the incident happened.

It is believed that the cause of the explosion was a gas leak. The Fire Marshal is on scene investigating.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.