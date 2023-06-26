Historic Main Street in St. Charles closed due to water main break
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A water main break buckled part of Historic Main Street in St. Charles.
The water began bubbling up in the 200 block of Main Street around 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Crews were already at the scene assessing the damage and beginning repairs.
Historic Main Street is currently closed between Jefferson and Monroe streets.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.