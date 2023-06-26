First Alert Weather Days Late Week Due To Big Heat

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Thursday & Friday Are First Alert Weather Days, Heat Index near 105°
  • 20-30% Chance of Storms Wednesday-Friday
  • Rain & Storms Possible Saturday Too

The heat will build this week and highs will top 100° by Thursday and possibly Friday too. Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days as the heat index will peak near 105° both days. The heat comes down a bit over the weekend with increasing rain chances Saturday.

Storms could cool it down this week. Right now the chances Wednesday-Friday are 20-30%. Models hint at Wednesday morning as our first chance for storms, but some models show those storms developing in Western, MO fizzling out before they reach us. Thursday’s chance is relatively low at 20%, and Friday’s chance increases a bit to 30%. If storms develop in that heat, they could cool it down but also could use that heat to become strong. So make sure to get updates on News4 and the KMOV weather app if the storm threat increases later this week.

