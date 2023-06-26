Episode 240: J’s Pitaria

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Josi and Zamir Jahic are serving up the food of their homeland in a shopping plaza in South St. Louis County.

The Mediterranean spot with a focus on Bosnian cuisine gets busy fast, before the doors even open they have a long line of pre-order tickets. Zamir is the heart in the kitchen at J’s Pitaria but Josi is the brains behind the business. The two were born in the same town in Bosnia but didn’t meet until much later in life when their paths crossed in St. Louis. St. Louis has a large Bosnian community, welcoming tens of thousands of refugees after the war. Many settled in South St. Louis and that’s where the original J’s Pitaria opened.

We sat down with Josi to talk about the food and spirit behind their restaurant and the biggest change they made to survive the pandemic. The South County spot may seem like a fast, casual concept but there’s nothing fast about the preparation of the food which is made to order and starts with early mornings in the kitchen…and you can taste the effort in each delicious bite.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.