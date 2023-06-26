Cardinals closer Helsley reportedly still not close to returning from IL

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) delivers a pitch to the Texas Rangers...
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) delivers a pitch to the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The Cardinals won 1-0. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)(Jim Cowsert | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Perhaps lost in the shuffle of the London Series excitement over the weekend was a report that the Cardinals’ primary closer is still not particularly close to rejoining the St. Louis bullpen.

John Denton reported Sunday from London that despite Helsley being eligible to come off the injured list as of Sunday, it seems that Cardinals manager Oli Marmol doesn’t envision the right-hander’s return being any time in the immediate future.

Helsley has been out of action with a right forearm strain for the past couple of weeks. He hasn’t seen the mound since June 7 at Texas and did not make the trip to London with the team this past weekend.

Though Helsley’s numbers this season pale in comparison to the 1.25 ERA he carried in his All-Star campaign in 2022, Helsley’s 3.24 ERA in the current year still places him as one of the Cardinals’ most reliable arms. In Helsley’s absence, St. Louis has found Jordan Hicks to be a revelation in the ninth, converting all four of his save opportunities over the past couple of weeks.

Although Hicks could handle the ninth for the foreseeable future if he keeps pitching this way, Helsley’s eventual return would be a key element for the Cardinals to find the consistency they crave from the bullpen down the stretch.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Days Late Week Due To Big Heat
First Alert Weather Days Late Week Due To Big Heat
Police say three shooting victims, two men and one woman, were all declared dead at the scene.
Person in custody after shooting kills 3 in Kansas City, Missouri
Police identify woman killed in north St. Louis Saturday night
Police identify woman killed in north St. Louis Saturday night
The Granite City Fire Department responded to a leveled home around 2:45 a.m. on Dale Avenue.
Home explodes in Granite City, Fire Marshal investigating
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras follows through as he singles during the third inning of...
Cardinals rally for 7-5 win over the Cubs to split London series
St. Louis Cardinals' players practise during a training session ahead of the baseball match...
Cubs beat Cardinals 9-1 in MLB’s return to London
St. Louisans make trip to London ahead of Cubs-Cards weekend series
St. Louisans make trip to London ahead of Cubs-Cards weekend series
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson is congratulated for his two-run home run against the...
Dylan Carlson hits 2 homers as the Cardinals win their 4th straight, beating the Nationals