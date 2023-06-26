Brief Break From Big Heat

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Lower Humidity Monday & Tuesday

Two days with Highs in the 80s

2nd Half of the Week Turns Hot & Humid

Today: Not as hot. Lower humidity too. Winds becoming breezy out of the northwest, with gusts to 30 miles per hour this afternoon. Mostly sunny.

What’s next: Expect more of the same Tuesday, with weaker winds. But this break from the heat is short-lived. Humidity ramps back up Wednesday, with dangerous heat possible Thursday and Friday. That said, we’re also tracking rain and storm chances later this week, which could complicate the temperature forecast. There is a lot of uncertainty as to how widespread this rain will be. More rain would result in even hotter temperatures, while dropping chances might result in even hotter weather. Stay tuned for updates, and a possible first alert weather day (for heat) Thursday.

