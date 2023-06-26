Ancient Mayan city discovered in southern Mexico

A team of researchers discovered 123 acres of an ancient Mayan City in the southeastern jungle...
A team of researchers discovered 123 acres of an ancient Mayan City in the southeastern jungle of Mexico.(Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Explorers in Mexico discovered an ancient Mayan city in the country’s southeastern jungle.

Researchers with the Institute of Anthropology and History of Mexico said the site was called Ocomtún which translates to “Stone Column” in Yucatec Mayan. The site got its name due to the number of cylindrical rock posts scattered throughout the ancient settlement.

A team of researchers discovered 123 acres of an ancient Mayan city in the southeastern jungle...
A team of researchers discovered 123 acres of an ancient Mayan city in the southeastern jungle of Mexico.(Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History)

The expedition’s archaeologist explained that the monument covers more than 123 acres in the Balamkú ecological reserve.

The expert said it was an important center during the classical period, which was from 250 to 1000 A.D., but suffered alterations during the Terminal Classic period, which took place from 800 to 1000 A.D.

A team of researchers discovered 123 acres of an ancient Mayan city in the southeastern jungle...
A team of researchers discovered 123 acres of an ancient Mayan city in the southeastern jungle of Mexico.(Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History)

The finding was made within the framework of the project “Expanding the archaeological panorama of the Mayan Central Lowlands.” The initiative aims to expand the knowledge of a vast area unknown to archaeology.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say three shooting victims, two men and one woman, were all declared dead at the scene.
Person in custody after shooting kills 3 in Kansas City, Missouri
June 26 afternoon forecast
Big-time heat building this week
Police identify woman killed in north St. Louis Saturday night
Police identify woman killed in north St. Louis Saturday night
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
In his first match back for CITY SC, Adeniran scored his first and second MLS goal.
Post-match Recap: Adeniran makes ‘fairy tale’ return in much needed road win

Latest News

Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Couple celebrating 50th wedding anniversary are stabbed to death
Standing in the mid afternoon heat, a worker takes a drink during a parking lot asphalt...
Scorching temperatures in Texas are expected to spread to the north and east
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson sits at the...
Prosecutor: Deputy fled during Parkland school massacre, putting own life ahead of students’
President Joe Biden: 'Let me emphasize. We gave Putin no excuse to blame this on the West or to...
Biden says the US and NATO had no involvement in the insurrection in Russia by a mercenary force