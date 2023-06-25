Woman shot, killed in North St. Louis
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in North St. Louis Saturday night.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the woman had arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after.
Police said the woman was shot in the 4400 block of Kennerly before 9:30 p.m.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.