Woman shot, killed in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in North St. Louis Saturday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the woman had arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after.

Police said the woman was shot in the 4400 block of Kennerly before 9:30 p.m.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.