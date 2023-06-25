Woman shot, injured in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 20-year-old woman is hospitalized after being shot in downtown St. Louis.

Police said it happened just before 3 a.m. at 9th and Market, near City Garden.

They said a woman showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds to her legs.

A man with her was not hurt.

The victim told police a group of women was fighting nearby when someone started shooting.

