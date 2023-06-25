Post-match Recap: Adeniran makes ‘fairy tale’ return in much needed road win

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Just hours after being recalled from his loan to San Antonio FC, Samuel Adeniran scored his first two MLS goals in a much-needed road victory for St. Louis CITY SC.

St. Louis defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Saturday night. This is the first time in club history that CITY SC has beaten a team twice in one season. The last time these two matched up was in March, and CITY SC took a 3-0 win at home. In addition, this is the first time CITY SC has won on the road since beating Real Salt Lake in March. It was a much-needed win for CITY SC during a very cold month of June that saw St. Louis lose three matches. The spark for CITY SC came in the form of a 24-year-old, 6′5″ forward who hadn’t seen the pitch in a St. Louis uniform in weeks.

Samuel Adeniran appeared in four matches this season for CITY SC before he was loaned to USL Championship side San Antonio FC. In his first match back for CITY SC, Adeniran found the back of the net in the 41st minute, scoring his first career MLS goal. The forward added to his tally after converting a penalty in the 58th minute. Adeniran is the 12th player to score in MLS action and 14th player to score across all competitions for CITY SC this season. He joins João Klauss, Aziel Jackson and Indiana Vassilev as players who have at least one multi-goal game for CITY SC across all competitions.

“He (Adeniran) came prepared, kept his head down and worked hard, and you could see that tonight,” coach Bradley Carnell said. “He’s a left-footer, so it’s always dangerous when he’s going down the left-hand side. It was fun to watch.”

With Designated Players João Klauss and Eduard Lowën out injured for extended periods of time, Adeniran played the hero in ending St. Louis’s four-match winless streak. They also climbed back atop the Western Conference standings. Despite Adeniran’s momentous goals, Roman Bürki ultimately ended the night with eight saves, and St. Louis delivered San Jose its first home loss of the season. Those eight saves on the night bring him to an MLS-high 76 saves this year. This match also marks the third game this season where Bürki has recorded eight saves or more.

To start July, St. Louis CITY SC will host the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, July 1.

