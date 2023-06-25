Flags put up to honor local soldier killed in Texas hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is stepping up to honor a local soldier killed in Texas.

Staff Sergeant Eric Rucker died in a hit-and-run crash in Killeen, Texas, on June 11.

Police are still looking for the driver who hit Rucker.

On Saturday, volunteers put up American flags in Maplewood and Clayton, along the route for Rucker’s funeral procession.

The effort was led by a group called The Flagman’s Mission Continues.

The president of the organization said the flags are a small way to show support for the fallen soldier’s family.

Visitation for Staff Sergeant Rucker is tomorrow from 4 to 8 p.m. at Ambruster Chapel in Clayton.

A funeral mass is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Maplewood.

