Flags put up to honor local soldier killed in Texas hit-and-run

St. Louis is stepping up to honor a local soldier killed in Texas.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is stepping up to honor a local soldier killed in Texas.

Staff Sergeant Eric Rucker died in a hit-and-run crash in Killeen, Texas, on June 11.

Police are still looking for the driver who hit Rucker.

On Saturday, volunteers put up American flags in Maplewood and Clayton, along the route for Rucker’s funeral procession.

The effort was led by a group called The Flagman’s Mission Continues.

The president of the organization said the flags are a small way to show support for the fallen soldier’s family.

Visitation for Staff Sergeant Rucker is tomorrow from 4 to 8 p.m. at Ambruster Chapel in Clayton.

A funeral mass is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Maplewood.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manager charged with child endangerment after baggie of methamphetamine found on floor of daycare
‘We’re shocked by this’ Manager charged with child endangerment after baggie of methamphetamine found on floor of daycare
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Possible Late This Evening & Overnight
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Possible Late This Evening & Overnight
Police say they are searching for five suspects in connection with a shooting that left a teen...
WANTED: Five suspects sought in shooting that left teen dead, 11 injured in downtown St. Louis
Man who died in truck explosion at East Alton ammunition facility identified
An unmarked SLMPD vehicle was struck by gunfire Friday, police said.
Unmarked police vehicle struck by gunfire in The Ville neighborhood

Latest News

Annual festival to celebrate Latin American cultures hosted in Florissant
Annual festival to celebrate Latin American cultures hosted in Florissant
8th annual Black Wall Street festival hosted in Wellston Loop
8th annual Black Wall Street festival hosted in Wellston Loop
‘They’re not out in the streets’ City opens up rec centers late for kids after downtown...
‘They’re not out in the streets’ City opens up rec centers late for kids after downtown shooting last weekend
Flags put up to honor local soldier killed in Texas hit-and-run
Flags put up to honor local soldier killed in Texas hit-and-run