Cooler Weather To Start The Work Week

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Cooler Air Heading This Way
  • Two days with temps in the 80s
  • Another hot and humid stretch by mid-week

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Tonight: The cold front moved through and brought us drier air. The cooler air lags behind but will move in overnight.

What’s next: Cooler & less humid for Monday & Tuesday, but this heat break is short-lived. Hot temperatures return by mid to late week. We’re also tracking rain or storm chances closer to the weekend, but there is a lot of uncertainty on how widespread this rain will be, rainfall amounts, and the timing of each round. Check back for future updates.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manager charged with child endangerment after baggie of methamphetamine found on floor of daycare
‘We’re shocked by this’ Manager charged with child endangerment after baggie of methamphetamine found on floor of daycare
Police say they are searching for five suspects in connection with a shooting that left a teen...
WANTED: Five suspects sought in shooting that left teen dead, 11 injured in downtown St. Louis
St. Louis County Endangered Person Advisory
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 20-year-old St. Louis County man
The number of victims from each shooting was not immediately available.
3 dead, 5 others hospitalized after shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

Latest News

Hot again but the humidity is decreasing
Hot again but the humidity is decreasing
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Possible Late This Evening & Overnight
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Possible Late This Evening & Overnight
Hot With Strong Storms Possible This Weekend
Hot With Strong Storms Possible This Weekend