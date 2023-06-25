Cooler Weather To Start The Work Week

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Cooler Air Heading This Way

Two days with temps in the 80s

Another hot and humid stretch by mid-week

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Tonight: The cold front moved through and brought us drier air. The cooler air lags behind but will move in overnight.

What’s next: Cooler & less humid for Monday & Tuesday, but this heat break is short-lived. Hot temperatures return by mid to late week. We’re also tracking rain or storm chances closer to the weekend, but there is a lot of uncertainty on how widespread this rain will be, rainfall amounts, and the timing of each round. Check back for future updates.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.