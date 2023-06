Broadway star Idina Menzel to headline at St. Louis PrideFest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Singer, actress, songwriter and Broadway star, Idina Menzel, will perform at St. Louis PrideFest this year.

Multi-award-winning Menzel will close out PrideFest with a performance on Sunday.

Menzel is best known for her Broadway roles in Rent and Wicket and as voicing Elsa in Disney’s Frozen. The star has won an American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and a Tony Award.

