Beat the heat: How to prevent heat-related illnesses as temperatures rise this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With temperatures getting hotter this summer, it is an excellent time to remember how to keep you and your loved ones safe in hot temperatures.

We start off the week with temps near normal, but heat and humidity builds later in the week. It's going to feel like summer! There will be a few more chances for thunderstorms late in the week, but who will get rain and when is still very uncertain. pic.twitter.com/3Ph9BjaA6B — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) June 25, 2023

One of the best ways to beat the heat is to stay hydrated. The Center for Disease Control recommends that you drink more water on hot days regardless of how active you are. They say to not wait until you are thirsty to drink water.

It is also recommended to stay away from sugary and alcoholic drinks on hot days. These drinks will make you lose more body fluids. You should replace salt and minerals if you sweat a lot. Sports drinks can help you replace the salt and minerals you lose while sweating.

A simple tip that the CDC suggests is to stay indoors in air conditioning to beat the heat. However, not everyone has AC in their homes, so visiting a local library can be another way to cool off for a few hours a day. The City of St. Louis also has cooling centers around the city.

For more information on cooling centers, you can go to St. Louis City’s website or call 211. Cooling centers in the St. Louis region, including East St. Louis, can be found here.

The CDC said that while fans may provide comfort when temperatures reach the high 90s, they cannot prevent heat-related illnesses. Taking a cool bath or shower is a better alternative to cooling off than just a fan.

When you do have to head outdoors during hot weather, you should wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, as well as cut down on exercise.

The CDC also recommends wearing sunscreen when outdoors. They advise that sunburns can limit your body’s ability to cool down and can make you dehydrated.

It is also important to remember not to leave children or pets in a car. Temperatures in parked cars can get dangerously hot quickly, even with windows cracked.

A tip the CDC recommends to always remember children in the backseat of cars is to keep a stuffed animal in the car seat. When the child is buckled in, take the stuffed animal into the front with you. The stuffed animal will remind you to grab the child and to place the stuffed animal back into the seat.

Always keep an eye out for symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, sunburn and heat rash.

The CDC says that the symptoms of heat stroke are:

High body temperature (103°F or higher)

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse • Headache • Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness (passing out)

If someone is experiencing a heat stroke, call 911 right away. Other recommended steps are to move the person to a cooler place and help lower the person’s body temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath. The CDC says not to give a person experiencing heat stroke anything to drink.

The symptoms of heat exhaustion are:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale, and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting (passing out)

To handle someone experiencing heat exhaustion, move them to a cool place and loosen their clothes. It’s also recommended to put cool, wet cloths on the skin or take a cool bath. The CDC recommends taking sips of water for heat exhaustion.

If you are experiencing heat exhaustion and are throwing up, the symptoms are getting worse or last longer than an hour, get medical help right away.

