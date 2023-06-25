Amid weekend heat, joggers get out early in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It was a busy morning in Forest Park, with many walkers, joggers and bicyclists getting out early Sunday morning ahead of expected 90-degree temperatures.

Amy Kuntz of Clayton said she and her friend got up early for their 3-mile walk.

“It’s a beautiful day, gonna be hot later, so got up early, try and get my steps in before the temps rise,” Kuntz said.

Heat is hitting the St. Louis region, and while Sunday’s weather is not expected to break any records, it is still expected to hit the mid-90s on a day when many St. Louisans will be outside at PrideFest and other events.

Charles Turnell said he bikes through the park often, bringing his camera to take photos of nature and wildlife.

“I bike every day on the weekends,” Turnell said. “A lot of birds, flowers, plants, nature.”

Others said their morning walks are a way to escape the hustle and bustle of the surrounding city. Shelby Williams said she is walking early in order to make it home for the first pitch of the Cardinals game in London.

“It’s just peace,” Williams said. “You just forget everything.”

