8th annual Black Wall Street festival hosted in Wellston Loop
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crowds gathered in the Wellston Loop for the 8th annual Black Wall Street Festival.
The event features food, shopping and fun for the whole family, but it also has a deeper meaning.
It is a celebration of African-American culture and history in north St. Louis County.
Money raised from the festival helps fund investments and improvements in the Wellston community.
