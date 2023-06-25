8th annual Black Wall Street festival hosted in Wellston Loop

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crowds gathered in the Wellston Loop for the 8th annual Black Wall Street Festival.

The event features food, shopping and fun for the whole family, but it also has a deeper meaning.

It is a celebration of African-American culture and history in north St. Louis County.

Money raised from the festival helps fund investments and improvements in the Wellston community.

