2 injured in shooting in North St. Louis City

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were injured during a shooting in North St. Louis City Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 11:23 p.m. in the 4700 block of Leduc. According to officials, a 35-year-old male was leaving his house when he suddenly heard gunshots and was struck in his upper back.

Another incident happened the same time in the 1900 block of Marcus Ave. Police say a 19-year-old was sitting on the front porch when he saw a black SUV firing shots. The teen suffered graze wounds to his arms and legs.

Both victims were sent to the hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

