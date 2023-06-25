12 taken to hospital after too much chlorine put in Texas pool, firefighters say

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.
The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - Firefighters say 12 people, including several children, were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to too much chlorine in a west Houston pool.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a lazy river pool at the Club Westside fitness club.

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña said in a tweet that exposure to too much chlorine can provoke asthma, nausea and skin and eye irritation.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manager charged with child endangerment after baggie of methamphetamine found on floor of daycare
‘We’re shocked by this’ Manager charged with child endangerment after baggie of methamphetamine found on floor of daycare
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Possible Late This Evening & Overnight
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Possible Late This Evening & Overnight
Police say they are searching for five suspects in connection with a shooting that left a teen...
WANTED: Five suspects sought in shooting that left teen dead, 11 injured in downtown St. Louis
Man who died in truck explosion at East Alton ammunition facility identified
An unmarked SLMPD vehicle was struck by gunfire Friday, police said.
Unmarked police vehicle struck by gunfire in The Ville neighborhood

Latest News

FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russian mercenary group revolt against Moscow fizzles but exposes vulnerabilities
Harris marks anniversary of Dobbs decision amid abortion rights rallies
File - Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, July...
One year later, Supreme Court’s abortion decision both scorned and praised
Annual festival to celebrate Latin American cultures hosted in Florissant
Annual festival to celebrate Latin American cultures hosted in Florissant