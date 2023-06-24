PrideFest kicks off Saturday with military wreath laying

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - PrideFest kicked off on Saturday at Market and Tucker in downtown St. Louis.

The annual festival features food, drinks and a full day of live entertainment.

After recent violence downtown, police said they are stepping up their patrols in the area.

PrideFest began this Saturday morning with a military wreath laying at Soldiers Memorial.

Organizers say they want to recognize all of the LGBTQ Americans who serve their country in the armed forces.

The biggest event of PrideFest is the grand Pride parade.

It begins Sunday at noon at Market and 8th streets.

Marchers will make their way west on Market Street toward Union Station

