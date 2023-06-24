PrideFest kicks off Saturday with military wreath laying

The St. Louis Pride Parade will start Sunday at noon
PrideFest kicked off on Saturday at Market and Tucker in downtown St. Louis.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - PrideFest kicked off on Saturday at Market and Tucker in downtown St. Louis.

The annual festival features food, drinks and a full day of live entertainment.

After recent violence downtown, police said they are stepping up their patrols in the area.

PrideFest began this Saturday morning with a military wreath laying at Soldiers Memorial.

Organizers say they want to recognize all of the LGBTQ Americans who serve their country in the armed forces.

The biggest event of PrideFest is the grand Pride parade.

It begins Sunday at noon at Market and 8th streets.

Marchers will make their way west on Market Street toward Union Station

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manager charged with child endangerment after baggie of methamphetamine found on floor of daycare
‘We’re shocked by this’ Manager charged with child endangerment after baggie of methamphetamine found on floor of daycare
First Alert Weather Day: Saturday Night Storms
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Possible Late This Evening & Overnight
Police say they are searching for five suspects in connection with a shooting that left a teen...
WANTED: Five suspects sought in shooting that left teen dead, 11 injured in downtown St. Louis
Man who died in truck explosion at East Alton ammunition facility identified
Anheuser-Busch is launching a new summer campaign focusing on Bud Light amid slumping sale...
Anheuser-Busch launching new Bud Light campaign; giving away $10K weekly to help sales

Latest News

Shooting generic
Man shot, injured in crossfire at City BP Gas Station
PrideFest kicks off Saturday with military wreath laying
PrideFest kicks off Saturday with military wreath laying
Citizens, police strive to come to crime solutions in North City meeting
Citizens, police strive to come to crime solutions in North City meeting
News 4 Throwback: The Pridefest Parade in 1998
News 4 Throwback: The Pridefest Parade in 1998