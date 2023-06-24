Pre-match Preview: CITY SC travels to San Jose for round two

Goalkeeper and Captain Roman Bürki energizes the club with a huddle before facing the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, March 18.(CITY SC)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC will be traveling to San Jose to face the fifth-place Earthquakes for the second time this season.

St. Louis is coming off a very rough four-game stretch. The club has not won a match since the first week of June. This has undoubtedly been the coldest month of the season thus far as CITY SC has gone 1-1-3 in June. St. Louis now holds the No. 2 spot (29 points) in the Western Conference, trailed by the San Jose Earthquakes at No. 5 (27 points). The last time these two matched up was in March. St. Louis took a 3-0 win and made history with its fourth straight win to start the inaugural season. St. Louis has scored only two goals from its last five away matches, and the Earthquakes have won their last 10 home matches, allowing no more than one goal in each.

With João Klauss and Eduard Löwen sidelined for some time, CITY SC is having to look towards others to step up. Most notably, Nico Gioacchini has been a bright spot on a team that has struggled this month. The 22-year-old Kansas City native has scored in three straight matches. He is the second player (Löwen) in club history to do this. Only five players in MLS history have scored in four or more consecutive games for an expansion team. Nico could join that list this Saturday.

Kick-off is set for 9:30 p.m. at PayPal Park. Games can be watched on Apple TV with an MLS season pass.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

For an exclusive look at what fans can expect at CITYPARK on match-day, click here.

