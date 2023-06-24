North City woman’s letter to St. Louis Police Chief leads to public meeting about crime

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Community leader Pamela Taylor reached out to St. Louis City Police Chief Robert Tracy after seeing her Walnut Park neighborhood in a downward spiral.

To her delight, the chief responded to her letter and he agreed to face the problem in person at the Walnut Park Library, where there will be a public safety meeting on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. - Noon.

“Years ago, they would come out and walk through the neighborhood and show themselves as friendly and touchable to the neighbors, and I want that to begin,” Taylor says.

The chief will be joined by two other supervising officers during the safety meeting for Ward 13, which encompasses the Hamilton Heights, Walnut Park and Baden Neighborhoods.

Acting Major Donnell Moore and police union president Sgt. Donnell Walters will be in attendance.

Moments after News 4 spoke with Taylor, a man was shot nearby on Goodfellow and West Florissant. The victim is expected to survive.

“We’re tired of the derelict homes. We’re tired of the vacant lots. We’re tired of the drugs. We’re tired of the gangs and we need all of that to be mounted down and gone away,” says Taylor.

More violence wreaked havoc throughout the city Friday.

Two detectives were shot at in an unmarked vehicle. Bullets pierced through the police car near Billups and Aldine. One of the detectives was cut by shards of glass.

Officers are prepared to be on the streets walking, biking and in marked squad cars to heighten their presence during Pride festivities this weekend.

“This will make a great difference because they will be aware that we are not playing out here. We’re searching, we’re seeking and we’re bringing in the best to resolve all the matters over here in this ward and hopefully all the other wards.”

Mayor Tishaura Jones has extended hours at Marquette and Wohl Recreational Centers in the weeks ahead, on Fridays and Saturdays through August. The city hopes this will crack down on youth city violence.

