Man shot, injured in crossfire at City BP Gas Station

The gas station has been the scene of two other shootings since December 2022
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and injured while making a transaction at the BP Gas Station in the 1400 block of Chouteau Friday night.

Police said the man was shot after shots rang out from the intersection of Chouteau and St. Ange just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday. The man was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Police said the gas station also sustained ballistic damage.

This Peabody–Darst–Webbe neighborhood BP Gas Station was where a 12-year-old girl was struck in the face and injured during a shooting on June 9 and where four teens were accused of killing Carolos Morton in December 2022.

