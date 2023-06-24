First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Possible Late This Evening & Overnight

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • First Alert Weather Day for the possibility of severe storms late this evening & overnight
  • Hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats
  • Sunny & hot for Sunday but humidity levels dropping

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day: Today’s high heat and humidity will help fuel storms later this evening and overnight. Storms will clear before daybreak on Sunday. Unfortunately, this rain won’t be beneficial because it will be quickly moving.

Sunday: The humidity will be high for the first half of the day, but eventually, drier air moves in and will lower humidity for the afternoon. Temperatures will jump to the mid-90s once again.

What’s next: Cooler & less humid for Monday & Tuesday, but this heat break is short-lived. Hot temperatures return by mid week.

