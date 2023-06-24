First Alert Weather Day: High heat and then strong storms

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe storms late evening & overnight

Hail and damaging winds are possible

Temperatures in the mid and upper 90s today

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day: We’ll experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year so far. For St. Louis, a high of 96° is forecasted. Across the board, temperatures will range between 94-97° with a heat index a few degrees hotter. High heat and humidity will help fuel storm development later. There are two primary rounds to watch for. The first develops out of central and northeast Missouri this afternoon but doesn’t look to push into our viewing area until late evening. Storms are possible in St. Louis closer to 9 pm. Hail and wind will be the primary risks with this initial round. A cold front will also begin to move in overnight, and this will quickly produce a second round of storms. This second round will see a slightly higher wind threat. Storms will clear before daybreak on Sunday. Unfortunately, this rain won’t be beneficial because it will be quickly moving.

Sunday: A stronger storm or two may still linger southeast of the metro, but these will exit early. The humidity will be high for the first half of the day, but eventually, drier air moves in and will lower humidity for the afternoon. Temperatures will jump to the mid-90s once again. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out either south/east of St. Louis Sunday afternoon, but the potential is low.

What’s next: There is a lag after the cold frontal passage until we get the cooler air. Temperatures look lower Monday, but this heat break is short-lived. Hot temperatures remain the story next week.

