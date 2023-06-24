Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 20-year-old St. Louis County man

St. Louis County Endangered Person Advisory
St. Louis County Endangered Person Advisory(St. Louis County Police Department)
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Police Department issued an advisory for a missing St. Louis County man with suicidal thoughts.

20-year-old Lelus Crawford Jr., was last seen at 4975 Tanqueray Lane Apt. C, St. Louis, Friday around 8:45 a.m.

Crawford Jr. is described as 5′5, weighing 180 pounds, along with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white faded T-shirt, along with black jogger shorts and white Crocs.

If anyone sees Jones or has information about him, call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

