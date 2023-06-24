CITY SC: Adeniran recalled from San Antonio

Prior to being loaned to San Antonio, Adeniran appeared four times with St. Louis CITY SC.
Prior to being loaned to San Antonio, Adeniran appeared four times with St. Louis CITY SC.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC have recalled forward Samuel Adeniran from San Antonio FC.

Adeniran will be eligible for Saturday’s match against the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park.

Adeniran, 24, has spent the last month-and-a-half with San Antonio FC, making six starts and eight appearances overall. The Houston, Texas, native has recorded four goals and one assist.

Prior to being loaned to San Antonio, Adeniran featured four times with St. Louis CITY SC.

