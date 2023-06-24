Citizens, police strive to come to crime solutions in North City meeting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Concerned citizens and City police are looking for answers to recent gun violence, much of it perpetrated by kids, that has plagued St. Louis. Police heard from concerned citizens in North City Saturday morning as the search for long-term solutions continues.

“You’re afraid to go outside and spend time. You’re afraid to take your kids for a walk. You’re afraid to go to the grocery store, to the gas station, sit on your porch, cut your grass, It’s too much,” said Anthony Blackwell, a father and North City resident. “More can be done, I feel as if, on the law enforcement side to enforce the laws and be more strict on the parents when it comes to their kids.”

This follows a Downtown shooting that left 11 injured and one teen dead.

Pamela Taylor runs a local safety committee and had written a letter to St. Louis police Chief Robert Tracy.

“Years ago they would come out and walk through the neighborhood, show themselves as friendly and touchable to the neighbors and I want that to begin,” said Taylor.

Chief Tracy agrees.

“Here’s an opportunity where we are able to get back to normalizing policing, where there’s not protested, where we’re not separating, where we can meet, not through Zoom,” said Chief Tracy.

There is hope that the meetings will not only continue but bring about change.

“It’s definitely the start of something,” said Blackwell. “I would like to see it happen more frequently than it does, and it needs to be more people.”

