WANTED: Suspect sought in May double homicide in North City

Authorities are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for a fatal double shooting that happened in North City in May(SLMPD)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for a fatal double shooting that happened in North City in May.

The suspect was captured on surveillance cameras. The shooting happened near the intersection of Riverview and Grape just before 5:00 p.m. on May 12. Police say they found a car that crashed into a light pole. A 59-year-old man was found shot outside of the driver door. A 57-year-old man was shot in the front passenger seat. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. A third man was found inside the car; he was not injured.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

