WANTED: Suspect sought in May double homicide in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for a fatal double shooting that happened in North City in May.

The suspect was captured on surveillance cameras. The shooting happened near the intersection of Riverview and Grape just before 5:00 p.m. on May 12. Police say they found a car that crashed into a light pole. A 59-year-old man was found shot outside of the driver door. A 57-year-old man was shot in the front passenger seat. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. A third man was found inside the car; he was not injured.

Homicide investigators need help identifying a suspect in a double homicide investigation from 5/12/2023 in the 8700 block of Riverview. More info here: https://t.co/SWFMI2c0Cg pic.twitter.com/XS6OVeyV4E — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 23, 2023

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.