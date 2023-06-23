Unmarked police vehicle struck by gunfire in The Ville neighborhood

An unmarked SLMPD vehicle was struck by gunfire Friday, police said.
By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An unmarked police vehicle was shot at Friday morning, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. An officer was cut from shards of glass in the incident.

A spokesperson for the department, Sgt. Charles Wall, said plain-clothed detectives who are in the anti-crime task force were following a vehicle that was driving erratically near Aldine and Billups around 11:30 a.m. Police said the officers were then shot at by someone in a nearby alleyway.

Photos from SLMPD show bullet holes on the driver’s side of the police vehicle. One of the officers was cut in the arm by glass that shattered from the bullet.

The vehicle that police were following was later stopped, and a suspect was detained. There were shell casings found in the alley where police say someone fired gunshots. Police do not believe any gunshots were fired from the vehicle police were following.

It was not immediately known who fired the gunshots from the alley.

