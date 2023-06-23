Sweet Divine to close for good Saturday

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis bakery is closing its doors for good on Saturday.

Sweet Divine in Soulard will close after being in business for 13 years.

The husband and wife duo started their business as a food truck in 2011 and then they won an episode of “Cupcake Wars” in 2012.

The couple opened a shop in the Southampton neighborhood before moving to Soulard in 2013.

