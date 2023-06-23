St. Louisans make trip to London ahead of Cubs-Cards weekend series

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Cardinals fans are headed for London as one of baseball’s biggest rivalries is heading across the pond.

The Cardinals and Cubs will play a two-game series this weekend at London Stadium, located at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The stadium was built for the 2012 Summer Olympics. The three-years-delayed series is part of the MLB World Tour. This weekend’s series will be the second in MLB history, following the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox series in 2019.

Nolan Lark and his father Bill, both St. Louis residents, made the trip to Europe earlier in the month. After nearly two weeks of sightseeing, they’ve landed in London for the series; the main driver behind the European vacation.

“All the places we’ve been, we went to Stonehenge today, we saw some Cardinals hats and Cubs hats and obviously we’re messing with the Cubs fans a bit and high-fiving the Cardinals fans,” said Nolan Lark. “It’s always cool to see Cardinals hats, especially all the way out here across the pond.”

The father-son duo considers themselves die-hard Cardinals fans, visiting ballparks around the country to see the team play.

“We’ve been to a lot of games together in a lot of different stadiums and we’ve always had a great time,” said Bill Lark. “We’re Cardinals fans for many years.”

The pair said they’ve seen the team play in 11 stadiums and they’re looking forward to adding London Stadium to the list.

“The Cardinals always seem to show up when its the Cubs,” said Nolan. " We’re ready for a winner.”

Saturday’s game will be broadcast on FOX at 12:10 p.m. CT, while Sunday’s game will air at 9 a.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.