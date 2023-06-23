St. Louis jail employee accused of assaulting handcuffed detainee

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Federal prosecutors allege a corrections officer at the St. Louis Justice Center assaulted a handcuffed detainee in March.

An indictment accuses Direll Alexander, 45, of injuring a detainee that was in handcuffs on March 6. He faces one felony count of deprivation of rights under the color of law.

Alexander pleaded not guilty to the charge in his first court appearance Friday.

He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

