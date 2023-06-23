Metro Users and Disability Rights Advocates submit demands to Bi-State Development

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro users and disability rights advocates with the group, Paraquad, are providing a list of demands to Bi-State after talks have fallen short over the decline in Call-A-Ride services.

Paraquad leaders told News 4 they spent more than three months trying to get a sit-down meeting with Bi-State leadership. They say they got the opportunity to speak with the chair and vice chair of the board of commissioners on June 21 but were disappointed they failed to get time before the entire board.

“We had hoped the entire Bi-State Board would want to hear directly from personally impacted people,” Advocacy Manager Jeanette Mott Oxford said.

She outlined several frustrations about the meeting at a press conference Thursday.

“The only solutions Metro seems to offer are help us hire more drivers, and we’ll reduce the service we’re providing until we get to a size that we can serve well,” Mott Oxford shared. “We have not yet seen evidence that anyone in Metro’s management structure knows how to solve the current crisis. Metro is a public transportation company. We ask that Metro accept their responsibility to be the central player in solving the current problems.”

Users and advocates also question Metro’s commitment to safety for all passengers.

“Metro’s description of the current level of security does not match ours. We see media reports that Metro plans to spend $52 million on ‘secure platforms’, a huge investment,” Mott Oxford explained. “We hope that Metro seeks public input from multiple stakeholders since increased investment is clearly needed in drivers and a replacement for outdated Trapeze software.”

“Does Metro have adequate funds for these competing needs that can produce better service? Shouldn’t St. Louis City and County be increasing their investment for the safety for all area residents?”

Paraquad submitted the following demands to Bi-State:

Metro should open its Board meetings to the public. As an entity receiving public funds, we believe that Bi-State Development Corporation has a special obligation to hold board meetings that are publicly accessible – either virtually or at locations announced with adequate public notice – and to listen directly to their transit users. At least some of Metro’s meetings should be in person so that leaders interact directly with those who use your services instead of within the sterile environment of a teleconference. There’s also a digital divide, so many with low incomes cannot access a virtual meeting.

Metro should end the disparity in paratransit wages and benefits. It is our understanding that Call-A-Ride drivers receive 30 percent less than Metro fixed-route bus drivers. In the upcoming contract negotiation with ATU Local 788, raise wages and improve working conditions for these hard-working employees who are providing an invaluable service for the health and success of our region.

Metro should press reset on its level of engagement with people with disabilities and recruit a large and diverse group of people living with disabilities to give input to all planning processes. This was not done with recent service reductions. The reductions were not mentioned at the February 1 meeting of the Regional Disability Transportation Network, yet Metro issued a press release about reductions on February 28. Surely plans for this were in the works long before February 1.

Metro should bring in a consultant with expertise in managing an efficient and modern public transportation system. Clearly, fresh ideas are needed.

Advocates are calling on elected officials in St. Louis City and County to, “Stop issuing a blank check to Bi-State Development Corporation.”

“City and County government appropriate tens of millions of our tax dollars to Metro annually,” Mott Oxford explained. “Improvement of the quality of paratransit must be produced with urgency and accuracy for the sake of the health and economic success of our region. This should be a regional expectation for our region’s immense investment in a public transit system that is supposed to work for all of us.”

Just to get a scope of the demand for drivers, here is what News 4 found out from MetroTransit:

Metro bus has 549 drivers, but it needs 240 more to keep routes going.

For trains going to and from the City and the Metro East MetroLink has 77 operators, and 15 more are needed.

The Metro van service for day-to-day activities, Metro’s Call-A-Ride has 113 drivers, 88 more are needed.

News 4 has reported multiple times over the past months how Metro is offering strong pay and benefits to applicants.

To apply yourself, visit MetroStLouis.org

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.