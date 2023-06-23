Key players in Missouri abortion weigh in a year after Roe v. Wade overturning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Planned Parenthood held a rally at its Central West End location Thursday nearly one year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to decide if abortion should be legal or illegal.

A trigger law thrusted Missouri into becoming the first state to ban abortion, except for a medical emergency. Surrounding states like Kentucky, Tennessee, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Arkansas followed suit--pushing abortion seekers to places like Illinois where abortion is legal.

“In the last year we have seen over 700% increase in the number of out of state patients that are seeking abortion care at the Fairview Heights location,” said Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood in the St. Louis region and Southwest Missouri. “It’s particularly in the legislature that does not represent the vote of the people. We’re doubling down on our efforts to ensure that everyone that needs an abortion can get one.”

“While the Dobbs anniversary is undoubtedly a momentous occasion worth celebrating within the pro-life movement, it is important to acknowledge that the work is far from complete.” Brian Westbrook, executive director of Coalition Life, said. “We have observed a substantial surge in activity at the Planned Parenthood facility in Fairview Heights since the Dobbs decision as our sidewalk counselors are dedicated to providing information and resources to women every day at this and several other locations. We have seen first-hand how Illinois taxpayers have shouldered the burden of politicians attempting to make Illinois an ‘abortion tourism destination’ with 58% of Fairview Heights and 86% of Carbondale encounters coming from states other than Illinois. While this may not come as a surprise given the events of the past year, these figures serve as a stark reminder of how important our work in Illinois is to the overall national fight for life.”

Abortion rights advocates are hopeful a ballot measure letting voters decide if abortion should be legal or illegal will make it onto 2024 election ballots.

The constitutional amendment to restore abortion rights in Missouri will move forward after a judge on Tuesday broke a standoff between two Republican officials that had halted the process.

Cole County Presiding Judge Jon Beetem ordered Attorney General Andrew Bailey to approve fellow Republican Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick’s estimated $51,000 price tag on the proposal within 24 hours.

Bailey had refused to approve the price estimate, arguing that if the proposal were to succeed, it could cost the state as much as a million times more than that figure because of lost Medicaid funding or lost revenue that wouldn’t be collected from people who otherwise would be born.

The Missouri Attorney’s General Office told News 4 it plans on challenging the judge’s ruling. Abortion rights advocates have already lost at least 50 days to gather signatures because of the court battle.

Most reputable polls across the country show more than half of Americans support expanding abortion care.

