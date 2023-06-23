Hot With Strong Storms Possible This Weekend

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • First Alert Weather Day issued for strong to severe storms Saturday night - Sunday morning
  • Hail and damaging winds possible
  • Saturday will likely be the hottest day of the season thus far

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Friday is a bit hotter but also a tad less humid. Mostly sunny & dry through the afternoon.

Saturday is hot, mostly sunny & muggy with a high in the mid 90s. There’s a low chance that storms arrive earlier than expected to impact Saturday evening plans, but the better chance is for storms after Midnight into Sunday morning. If storms do arrive earlier, they could be severe so make sure to check back for updates on the exact timing.

Early Sunday morning storms may produce some downpours and lightning, but exit the area by 6AM. It will be very humid early, and then a cold front sweeps through with drier air later in the day. However we still heat up because the cooler air is lagging behind the front.

Saturday Night
Saturday Night(KMOV)

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manager charged with child endangerment after baggie of methamphetamine found on floor of daycare
Manager charged with child endangerment after baggie of methamphetamine found on floor of daycare
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Janae Edmondson sues City of St. Louis
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
1 dead after explosion at East Alton ammunition facility
Officer crashes during overnight pursuit in north St. Louis, suspect at large
Officer crashes during overnight pursuit in north St. Louis, suspect at large

Latest News

Hot With Strong Storms This Weekend
Big Heat & Potential Storms This Weekend
Big Heat & Potential Storms This Weekend
June 22 morning forecast
Big Heat & Potential Storms This Weekend
June 21 afternoon forecast
Hello Summer!