Hot With Strong Storms Possible This Weekend

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Day issued for strong to severe storms Saturday night - Sunday morning

Hail and damaging winds possible

Saturday will likely be the hottest day of the season thus far

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Friday is a bit hotter but also a tad less humid. Mostly sunny & dry through the afternoon.

Saturday is hot, mostly sunny & muggy with a high in the mid 90s. There’s a low chance that storms arrive earlier than expected to impact Saturday evening plans, but the better chance is for storms after Midnight into Sunday morning. If storms do arrive earlier, they could be severe so make sure to check back for updates on the exact timing.

Early Sunday morning storms may produce some downpours and lightning, but exit the area by 6AM. It will be very humid early, and then a cold front sweeps through with drier air later in the day. However we still heat up because the cooler air is lagging behind the front.

Saturday Night (KMOV)

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.