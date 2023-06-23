HHS Secretary, Congresswoman Bush reunite at Planned Parenthood year after Dobbs decision

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Federal and local officials met Friday at Planned Parenthood in the Central West End nearly a year to the day the Dobbs decision was made that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush and U.S. Health and Human Services officials, including Secretary Xavier Becerra, were at the Planned Parenthood center in St. Louis in 2022 when Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Officials in attendance discussed the challenges and successes over the last year.

Planned Parenthood officials reported a 700% increase in patients not from Missouri or Illinois traveling to its Fairview Heights, Illinois, site.

Nearby states like Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Arkansas joined Missouri in banning or further restricting abortions.

Congresswoman Bush said she and other federal lawmakers continue to draft pro-abortion legislation with the hopes it passes.

“I would hope that those who profess to be leaders here in the state of Missouri will recognize they’re supposed to lead for all Americans--all Missourians, not just some,” Secretary Becerra said.

Abortion rights advocates are hopeful a ballot measure expanding abortion access is put on Missouri ballots in November 2024.

The constitutional amendment petition needs roughly 171,500 signatures by May 2024 to end on the general election ballot in November.

A Cole County judge recently ordered Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to move forward with publishing fiscal notes for abortion ballot measures.

Bailey refused to certify State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick’s fiscal notes for the petitions, effectively stalling the required collection of more than 170,000 signatures.

Both Bailey and Fitzpatrick are vocal opponents of abortion rights.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri sued Bailey over his refusal to accept the petition and send it to the secretary of state.

On Tuesday, Cole County Judge Jon Beetem ruled that Bailey did not have the authority to reject Fitzpatrick’s fiscal notes and ordered him to certify and advance the petitions within 24 hours time.

On Wendesday, after the deadline had passed, Bailey appealed the case to the Missouri Supreme Court. In the meantime, the petitions are still in limbo, and abortion rights supporters are not able to begin collecting the requisite signatures.

Abortion rights advocates have already lost more than 50 days to gather signatures.

Coalition Life, an anti-abortion rights group, reports seeing an increase in women it has helped since Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

“The abortion battle continues even beyond the reversal of Roe v. Wade,” Brian Westbrook, executive director of Coalition Life, said. “Well, it’s becoming even more complicated where states like Illinois are welcoming ‘abortion tourism’ into Illinois, and states like Missouri are trying to fight back on ballot initiatives that are happening in the midst of us right now.”

Attorney General Bailey has partnered with other states to host a virtual donation drive for pregnancy centers across the U.S.

