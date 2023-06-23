First Alert Weather Day: Saturday Night Storms

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Day issued for strong to severe storms Saturday night

Hail and damaging winds possible, late evening and overnight

Saturday will likely be the hottest day of the season thus far

This Evening will be warm, but mostly clear and dry.

Saturday is hot, mostly sunny & a bit muggy with a high in the mid 90s. The heat index will peak around 98°. Then watch for storms late evening and overnight. In St. Louis mainly after 9PM if not later. Damaging wind and hail are the main severe threats, but we can’t rule out a low tornado threat. These storms won’t last long, moving out well before daybreak on Sunday. It’s not very beneficial rain because it will be scattered and won’t last long. But we’ll take what we can get during a drought.

Early Sunday morning storms may be strong to severe but exit the area by or before 6AM. It will be very humid early, and then a cold front sweeps through with drier air later in the day. However we still heat up because the cooler air is lagging behind the front. Highs will reach into the mid-90s. And we will watch areas south/east of St. Louis for a possible severe storm along the front during the peak hating of the afternoon. Most models are completely dry, but if a storm can pop, it can access that heat and turn severe. Again, that would be east/southeast of the St. Louis area which will be dry, hot, breezy and sunny Sunday.

