East St. Louis school looks to future after replacing damage done by vandals
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s been years since vandals destroyed an East St. Louis school. In 2015, a University City company stepped in to help make fixes.
The 8-year-long endeavor to clean Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School was completed with the help of area organizations, sister schools, grants and local partners.
