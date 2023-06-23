East St. Louis school looks to future after replacing damage done by vandals

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s been years since vandals destroyed an East St. Louis school. In 2015, a University City company stepped in to help make fixes.

The 8-year-long endeavor to clean Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School was completed with the help of area organizations, sister schools, grants and local partners.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Janae Edmondson sues City of St. Louis
Manager charged with child endangerment after baggie of methamphetamine found on floor of daycare
Manager charged with child endangerment after baggie of methamphetamine found on floor of daycare
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Local real estate success story buys 20 properties to renovate North St. Louis
Local real estate success story buys 20 properties to renovate north St. Louis
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles

Latest News

call a ride
Metro Users and Disability Rights Advocates submit demands to Bi-State Development
beep ball
Beep ball gives chance for blind people to play baseball
alcohol to go
Alcohol to go will stay in Illinois until 2028
Rose
100-year-old golfer gets surprise birthday party at Alton golf course