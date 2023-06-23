Clippers select Missouri's Kobe Brown with final first round pick

Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) dunks the ball over Utah State defenders during the second half...
Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) dunks the ball over Utah State defenders during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023. Missouri won 76-65. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)(Randall Benton | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN (KCTV) - A week after Tiger product Michael Porter Jr. took home an NBA title, another Missouri product is headed to the NBA.

Senior forward Kobe Brown was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers with the 30th overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, becoming the first Tiger to be drafted since Porter Jr. was taken 14th overall by the Denver Nuggets in 2018.

Brown was a standout for the Tigers this past season under the guidance of first-year Missouri head coach Dennis Gates. He averaged 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent from 3-point range.

He is the 17th first round NBA Draft pick in Missouri Tigers history.

He was an All-SEC First Team selection in 2022-23 and was the SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year for men’s basketball in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manager charged with child endangerment after baggie of methamphetamine found on floor of daycare
Manager charged with child endangerment after baggie of methamphetamine found on floor of daycare
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Janae Edmondson sues City of St. Louis
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Officer crashes during overnight pursuit in north St. Louis, suspect at large
Officer crashes during overnight pursuit in north St. Louis, suspect at large
A woman in Indianapolis said she’s been the victim of an unusual robbery.
Man robbed woman at gunpoint, then asked her on a date, records show

Latest News

17 JUNE 2023 - Nashville, TN - St. Louis CITY SC and Nashville SC square off during match day...
Real Salt Lake beats CITY SC in second meet up of the season
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson is congratulated for his two-run home run against the...
Dylan Carlson hits 2 homers as the Cardinals win their 4th straight, beating the Nationals
FILE - The minor league Birmingham Barons and the Montgomery Biscuits play a game in Rickwood...
Cards to play in Negro Leagues tribute game at historic Rickwood Field next June
CBC’s Justin Tatum taking leap of faith, headed to Australia
CBC’s Justin Tatum taking leap of faith, headed to Australia