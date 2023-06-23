Clippers select Missouri's Kobe Brown with final first round pick

BROOKLYN (KCTV) - A week after Tiger product Michael Porter Jr. took home an NBA title, another Missouri product is headed to the NBA.

Senior forward Kobe Brown was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers with the 30th overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, becoming the first Tiger to be drafted since Porter Jr. was taken 14th overall by the Denver Nuggets in 2018.

Brown was a standout for the Tigers this past season under the guidance of first-year Missouri head coach Dennis Gates. He averaged 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent from 3-point range.

He is the 17th first round NBA Draft pick in Missouri Tigers history.

He was an All-SEC First Team selection in 2022-23 and was the SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year for men’s basketball in 2023.

