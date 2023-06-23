Abortion rights petitions remain stalled as Missouri AG appeals case

ACLU files motions to force Bailey to act, speed up court process
By Joe McLean
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY (KMOV) -- The standoff over a collection of 11 initiative petitions continues to escalate through Missouri’s courts.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey refused to certify State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick’s fiscal notes for the petitions, effectively stalling the required collection of more than 170,000 signatures.

The petitions aim to place a question of abortion rights on the 2024 statewide ballot. Both Bailey and Fitzpatrick are vocal opponents of abortion rights.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri sued Bailey over his refusal to accept the petition and send it to the secretary of state.

On Tuesday, Cole County Judge Jon Beetem ruled that Bailey did not have the authority to reject Fitzpatrick’s fiscal notes and ordered him to certify and advance the petitions within 24 hours time.

On Wendesday, after the deadline had passed, Bailey appealed the case to the Missouri Supreme Court. In the meantime, the petitions are still in limbo, and abortion rights supporters are not able to begin collecting the requisite signatures.

“This case doesn’t have anything to do with whether you’re for or against abortion, or whether you’re for or against the initiative petition being on the ballot,” said Lowell Pearson, a public policy attorney who is not affiliated with either side of this case. “This is a dispute between two elected officials about the scope of authority that each elected official has.”

If it takes the case, the Missouri Supreme Court will need to decide whether an attorney general has the power to stop a petition from moving forward based on his own discretion.

Pearson said the law isn’t always clear, and that it’s on the elected official to defend the scope - or limits - of his or her position in court.

“I think it’s not only legitimate, but it’s actually the duty of the elected official to sort of fight for his or her own turf, and let the court decide where the appropriate line is, which is what’s happened here,” Pearson said.

Bailey’s office declined to comment on the case other than to confirm its intention to appeal the case.

On Thursday, the ACLU filed a motion to expedite the court proceedings, asking for a filing date of July 2. Bailey’s office promptly filed a response, asking for a July 19 deadline.

Pearson, who has represented multiple clients on initiative petition issues, said abortion rights activists are not yet in a position where they risk running out of time to collect enough signatures. In fact, he said the signature collection more often begins in the fall of the year before the election date.

